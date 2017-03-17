What better way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day than with Irish Tacos. Chef Justin Oehlcke from Pitch and Fiddle Irish Pub is serving up corned beef tacos.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Pitch & Fiddle Irish Pub
-
March Madness and St. Patrick’s Day Crowds Will Keep Sacramento Police Busy
-
Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day Aboard the Delta King
-
Malt & Mash St. Patrick’s Day Preview
-
Making Traditional Irish Meals for St. Patrick’s Day with Corti Brothers
-
Mulvaney’s B & L Raising Money for St. Baldrick’s
-
-
Bartender Speed Competition at Bottle and Barlow
-
Is This Retro or Sad? Urban Outfitters is Selling a $45 AOL T-Shirt
-
Your Weekend, March 16
-
Inspiring NYPD Detective Who was Paralyzed in 1986 Shooting Dies at 59
-
Celebrate St. Patty’s Day Yappy Hour
-
-
40 Blocks with Chando
-
Sacramento Businesses, Police to Heighten Security for New Year’s Eve
-
Sacramento Celebrates Fat Tuesday with Parade Through Midtown