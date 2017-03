Please enable Javascript to watch this video

de Vere's Irish Pub is participating in the St. Baldrick's Foundation event where people get their heads shaved to raise money for pediatric cancer. Today Chris Jarosz, ower of Broderick Roadhouse, stepped up to have his head shaved. It's for a great cause and this year de Vere's has raised over $250,000. You can donate by visiting the website below.

Donate at

GetBald.com

More info:

de Vere's Irish Pub

1521 L. Street. Sacramento

(916) 231-9947

DeVeresPub.com

Facebook: @DeveresPub