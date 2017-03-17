El Dorado High School Teacher Arrested for Sexual Battery

PLACERVILLE — Police say an El Dorado High School teacher was arrested on Thursday following an investigation.

Students reported to police that Daniel Mummy, a math teacher, had been touching them inappropriately at the high school.

Police investigated the allegations and traced his behavior back as far as October 2016.

Mummy was arrested for seven misdemeanor counts of annoying or molesting children and one count of felony sexual battery by person of authority.

Mummy was at the El Dorado County Jail with a bail at $95,000.

El Dorado High School and Placerville Police are working together to determine if there were any other victims.

Doua Yang filed this report.