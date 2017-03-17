Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Barry Baldwin shows you how to create your very own homemade corned beef and cabbage. It's the perfect meal for St. Patrick's Day. Try it yourself with the recipe below.

Recipe:

Corned Beef and Cabbage

-Boil 4 pounds Corn Beef 2x for 10 minutes to de-salt meat.

-Pre-heat oven to 300 degrees.

-Put in Dutch Oven Corn Beef

-Add to taste Bay Leaves, Pepper, All Spice, Thyme, and Mustard Seeds (optional)

-Add Low Sodium Chicken Broth to cover

-Add cut up yellow Onions, Carrots, and Celery

-Put in oven covered 300 degrees 4.5-5 hours

-Once done, take meat and cooked vegetables out of Dutch Oven, place on platter with juices to prevent from drying out.

-Then, put Red Potatoes in oven for 20 minutes

-Finally, add carrots 5 minutes into the mix and cabbage at the very end

-Add Beer to recipe (optional)​