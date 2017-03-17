In Your Neighborhood: Modesto

It’s St. Patrick’s Day and Sarah and Gary are hanging out in Modesto for In Your Neighborhood.

Sarah is hanging out in the neighborhood with some excited celebrators. She's getting a look at sweets from Village Baking Company & Cafe. Musicians from St. Andrew's Society of Modesto Playing in background.

Sarah also gets a preview of what is in store for the Lucky Fest at 11th and K Street.

Gary Gelfand tries the food and the green beer made special for the 7th Annual Irish & Italian Feast at Galleto's Ristorante. The annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration is a nod to owner Tom Gallo’s Irish and Italian heritage. Live music, green beer and whiskey will be available at the celebration as well.