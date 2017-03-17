San Jose Police Shoot Nude Man After Auto Pursuit

SAN JOSE (AP) — Witnesses and authorities say Northern California police shot and wounded a naked man after he led them on a vehicle pursuit that included the shooting out of a tire before the suspect crashed his pickup truck.

The San Jose Mercury News reported that San Jose police fired multiple shots at the suspect at about 2 p.m. Friday. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police didn’t identify the suspect or say whether he was armed.

Witnesses reported a naked man chasing a woman and her daughter on foot. Police say the suspect fled in his truck when officers arrived, ramming a police cruiser.

Police in nearby Fremont shot and killed a 16-year-old girl on Tuesday after she rammed a patrol car.