Over 5,200 Marijuana Plants Confiscated from 9 Homes in Yuba, Sacramento Counties

LINDA -- An investigation that began with five homes in the Edgewater development in Linda spread to Sacramento County and has resulted in a total of nine homes found to have illegal marijuana grows in them.

Eight people were arrested by Yuba County Sheriffs deputies. The homes in Linda are less than 2 years old and neighbors were surprised to find that over 3,500 plants were taken from the 5 homes less than two blocks apart.

Sheriffs investigators say the occupants lived in the kitchen and dinette areas while the rest of the homes were used to grow pot plants. Each of the homes had the largest floor plans in the neighborhood. Neighbors said many of the occupants didn't speak English.

Some of the owners had out of state addresses, one in New York City, another in Council Bluffs, Iowa. One homeowner said the occupant of a suspect's house next door told him she owned a restaurant in New York, and told another she had a restaurant in West Sacramento.

It's unknown if the listed owners were fronts for a pot ring or if marijuana was being shipped out of state. Investigators used power usage records to identify some of the homes.

With three additional homes that were raided in Sacramento County as part of investigation, a total of over 5,200 plants were confiscated.