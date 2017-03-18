Deadly Crash Into Utility Pole Closes Part of Greenback Lane for Hours

CITRUS HEIGHTS — Eastbound Greenback Lane was closed off by authorities for four hours early Saturday morning following a deadly crash.

Witnesses watched as Michael Barney, 62, sped down the street just east of Auburn Boulevard.

The Citrus Heights Police Department reports Barney’s car left the road while turning into a left curve, causing him to crash into a utility pole.

Barney was found dead at the scene of the crash after 1:47 a.m., when Citrus Heights police officers were dispatched to the area.

While officials are investigating the events leading up to the deadly crash, they believe the high rate of speed in which Barney was driving was a factor.