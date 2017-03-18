Driver Speeds Through Sutter County in Stolen Car, Dies in Fiery Crash

SUTTER COUNTY — After speeding through Sutter County and crashing, the driver of a stolen Toyota Prius died Friday when the car was engulfed in flames.

Officer Jodie Beck of the Yuba Sutter Area CHP reports the Prius was heading northbound at around 6:04 a.m. on Sacramento Valley Boulevard, just north of Maddock Road.

Witnesses described seeing the stolen Prius drive at speeds of up to 80 to 90 mph before the driver hit a slight right turn and crashed into a large, parked crane.

The impact caused the car to immediately burst into flames.

Crews with the Knights Landing Fire Department arrived on scene and discovered the driver had not been wearing a seatbelt and had died in the crash.

Authorities are still determining whether or not alcohol or drugs were a factor in the incident.

The driver of the Prius has not been identified.