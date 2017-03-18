Police: Collision with Truck Kills Bicyclist on Auburn Folsom Road

AUBURN — A man riding a bicycle died Saturday after a truck collided with him on Auburn Folsom Road.

The 65-year-old was killed just south of Sunrise Ridge Circle.

The Auburn Police Department reports their officers arrived at the scene of the deadly collision around 1 p.m.

The investigation is still ongoing and Auburn officials are asking the public for help in finding information surrounding the crash.

This is the third deadly collision in under a week involving a bicyclist and a vehicle. In the two other incidents the drivers fled the crash sites.

Wilfredo Cortez hit and killed a man on a bicycle Wednesday while the two were traveling down Marysville Boulevard in Sacramento. Cortez was arrested Friday at a police station.

In Stockton Friday night a 43-year-old bicyclist was hit on Boeing Way near west Highway 99. The driver fled before officers could arrive and authorities are still searching for him.