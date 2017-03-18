Sacramento Man Arrested in Deadly Hit and Run

SACRAMENTO — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit and run near Hagginwood Park, Sacramento Police announced Saturday.

Investigators say a man was riding a bicycle near Marysville and Las Robles Boulevard when he was struck by what appeared to be a blue work truck. The driver fled and the bicyclist was pronounced head at the scene.

The crash shut down Marysville Boulevard for some time while police investigated.

Friday, the alleged driver was arrested at the police station on Marysville Boulevard, according to a news release. The man police arrested was later identified as 47-year-old Wilfredo Cortez.

Cortez was booked into jail for hit and run.