2 Hit by Truck on Highway 99 After Man Tries to Save Woman Thrown from Car

MODESTO — A woman was ejected from a car during a crash on Highway 99 Saturday, then both her and the man trying to drag her to safety were hit by a drunk driver.

While under the influence, Abel Ramirez, 31, was driving Juana Jimenez, 33, in a 1995 Honda northbound down Highway 99 around 1:47 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol reports Ramirez somehow allowed the car to leave the roadway just north of Kansas Avenue. It then crashed into a tree and overturned, landing back onto its wheels on the shoulder of the road.

Jimenez, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car and landed on the highway.

As Ramirez went to pull Jimenez out of the road, both were struck by a 2006 Chevrolet. The car was being driven by Berton Ferreira, 38, of Livermore.

Both Ferreira and Ramirez were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Jimenez sustained major injuries and was transported to Doctors Medical Center. Ramirez sustained moderate injuries and was treated at Memorial Medical Center.