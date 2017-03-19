Colorado Wildfire has Evacuated 426 Homes

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say 426 homes have been evacuated because of a wildfire just west of downtown Boulder, Colorado.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management says residents were evacuated before dawn Sunday, while an additional 836 homes were warned to be prepared to leave if conditions worsen.

The fire has burned just over 60 acres a couple of miles from the university town’s main shopping and dining thoroughfare. It is 20 percent contained, and winds are expected to pick up later Sunday.

Officials say it’s not clear when evacuation orders and notices might be lifted.