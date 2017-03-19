Deputies Arrest Man Barricaded Inside Hangar at Rancho Murieta Airport

RANCHO MURIETA — Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man who had barricaded himself inside a hangar at the Rancho Murieta Airport on Sunday night.

Deputies responded to the airport about 8 p.m. after receiving reports of a man who was making threats to others.

When deputies arrived, they found the man had barricaded himself and was armed.

The standoff lasted less than an hour, and ended peacefully when the man surrendered.

