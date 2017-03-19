Hit-and-Run Victim’s Family Left with Mixed Emotions After Suspect Turns Himself In

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- After Del Paso Heights native Larry Mathews was killed in a hit-and-run last Wednesday along Marysville Boulevard, family of the victim say they are happy to learn an arrest has been made.

"It's a relief," said Mathews' niece, Kim Rhodes.

Saturday morning Sacramento Police announced they had made an arrest in the case as 47-year-old Wilfredo Cortes turned himself in as the driver who hit Mathews.

Rhodes tells FOX40 the family received word that Cortes was coerced into giving himself up.

"We got a tip that he was told to turn himself in or someone else was going to turn him in, so we're glad he did but..." said Rhodes.

Cortes will be in Sacramento County Court for his arraignment Tuesday afternoon.