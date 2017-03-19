Police Accuse Woman of Pouring Bleach on Dog During Argument

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been accused of dumping bleach on her boyfriend’s dog and his clothing during an argument.

Sacramento police Officer Matthew McPhail says authorities arrested 34-year-old Gakazia Jackson on suspicion of animal cruelty Saturday after her boyfriend called to report she had poured bleach on his dog.

McPhail says the 1-year-old French and English bulldog mix named “Princess” was being taken to a veterinarian for eye and facial irritation.

Authorities did not know what caused the argument.

McPhail says Jackson was released from jail Sunday morning. Efforts to reach her by phone were not immediately successful.