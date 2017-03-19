Police Arrest One Suspect, Search for Another in Connection to Deadly Modesto Shooting

MODESTO — Police in Modesto have arrested one man and are searching for another in connection to a deadly shooting.

On Wednesday night, officers responded to Orchard Park Way near Floyd Avenue for a reported assault. Officers found 31-year-old David Reyes with a gunshot wound to the leg. Reyes was transported to an area hospital where he died.

On Friday, 24-year-old Javier Carrillo of Modesto was arrested and booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on murder charges, police said.

On Sunday, detectives identified a second suspect, 20-year-old Alberto Delacruz. He has not yet been arrested.

Police believe the suspects and victim knew each other.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Delacruz’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.