Police Search for Suspect who Walked Up to Porch in Vallejo, Shot 3

VALLEJO — Police are searching for a man who walked up to a porch in Vallejo Saturday then shot three people.

All three victims sustained non life-threatening injuries and were sent to a trauma center.

KTVU reports a 27-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were visiting family at a home on Westwood Street near Oakwood Avenue.

After the two walked out onto the porch, a man approached the house and shot at them several times.

A bullet grazed the man’s head and the woman was hit in the right shoulder. The suspect shot the woman’s brother in the back of his right thigh as he tried to come to her aid, says KTVU.

Vallejo police are searching for the suspect, who was last seen walking east down Westwood Street. He has been described as being in his 30s, standing at 5 feet 10 inches tall, having a medium build and a goatee and was wearing a white shirt at the time of the shooting. The victims do not know who the man was.