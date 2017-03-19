SF Library Workers May Get Training to Stop Heroin Overdoses

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco public library staffers may soon be trained to administer medication to reverse heroin overdoses among the growing number of opioid users who are homeless.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Sunday the idea surfaced after an addict was found dead in one of the Civic Center library’s restrooms in early February.

City Librarian Luis Herrera said in a Feb. 28 letter to his staff obtained by the Chronicle that the decision about training librarians to treat overdose with naloxone will be made until the issue is fully explored. He added that if done, it would be on “a strictly voluntary basis.”

Naloxone typically is administered by a nasal spray or leg injection.

San Francisco’s Main Library has become a magnet for the city’s homeless population, which has seen an increase in users of heroin and prescription painkillers.