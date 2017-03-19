Sold-Out Doubleheader Caps Off Sacramento’s First NCAA Weekend in a Decade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A sold-out doubleheader capped off Sacramento's first NCAA weekend in a decade, bringing the total tickets sold at the Golden 1 Center over the course of the tournament to 55,000.

Sunday's games featured Oregon vs. Rhode Island, and Cincinnati against the Bruins of UCLA.

Nearly 17,000 people were on hand Sunday for that March Madness double header. Many of them visiting Sacramento for the first time.

"I love it. It's been nice. All these cute little bars and restaurants. Looks like there's a lot of new things coming up. Hope to be back," said Lizzie Jordan of San Francisco.

The hope is the NCAA will be back too. Sacramento isn't on the schedule for 2018, but with the trumpeted Golden 1 Center front and center, and the quality of the facility a main reason the NCAA came back to the Capital City, the hope is it will return in years to come.

No matter how many brackets get busted here.

"I think every year if we're in the tournament I pick the Ducks. And we haven't won since 1939," said Oregon fan Matthew Dietz of Lake Tahoe.

But Oregon did win Sunday in a tight game against Rhode Island. UCLA fans came away winners too.

But as those teams advance to next weekend and the Sweet Sixteen, Sacramento was in a sweet position this weekend as a host to the first round, where eight teams and their fans came to enjoy some college basketball.