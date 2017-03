OROVILLE — While hauling cement to the Oroville Dam Sunday, a truck driver crashed and was killed.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office couldn’t confirm how the Matthew’s Ready Mix cement truck crashed on Highway 70 near Power House Hill Road.

When officials arrived at the scene around 7:30 a.m. they found that the driver, Peter Anderson, 51, from Marysville, had died.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incidents leading up to the crash.

