Bill Would Provide More Parking Ticket Payment Options for Low-Income Drivers

SACRAMENTO — A new bill introduced by state legislator Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, would make it so low-income drivers could pay parking tickets with payment plans.

If Assembly Bill 503 passes, cities would be required to offer 12-month payment plans. No income level was included in the bill, which Lackey announced Monday alonside the American Civil Liberties Union.

The bill also prohibits cities from tacking on fees to opt in for a payment plan.

In a news release Monday, Lackey’s office said a $65 ticket could quickly become a $500 ticket with late fees and other charges. The releases cited Federal Reserve data from 2015, showing nearly half of the families in the US would have a hard time meeting emergency expensive of $400 or more.