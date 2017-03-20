Deputies Investigate Homicide in Sacramento Motel Room

SACRAMENTO — Deputies are at a Sacramento motel investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night.
A gunshot was heard inside of a room in the Surf Motel, located at 3204 Auburn Boulevard, just off of Interstate 80, around 11:45 p.m.
Once Sacramento Sheriff’s deputies arrived they searched the area and discovered a woman dead with apparent head trauma in one of the rooms, according to Sgt. Tony Turbull.
The woman has been identified as being in her 40s to 50s. Officials with the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department have not revealed any additional identifying features.
At this time the investigation is still underway and authorities have not uncovered a motive.
