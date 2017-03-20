Deputies Investigate Homicide in Sacramento Motel Room

SACRAMENTO — Deputies are at a Sacramento motel investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night.

A woman found dead in a room in the Surf Motel on the 3200 block of Auburn last night. @sacsheriff investigating. @FOX40 Fox40 pic.twitter.com/ma7f82nGDc — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) March 20, 2017

A gunshot was heard inside of a room in the Surf Motel, located at 3204 Auburn Boulevard, just off of Interstate 80, around 11:45 p.m.

Once Sacramento Sheriff’s deputies arrived they searched the area and discovered a woman dead with apparent head trauma in one of the rooms, according to Sgt. Tony Turbull.

Someone reported a gun shot at the motel at about 11:45 last night according to investigators. They found a woman with "head trauma" @FOX40 — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) March 20, 2017

The woman has been identified as being in her 40s to 50s. Officials with the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department have not revealed any additional identifying features.

At this time the investigation is still underway and authorities have not uncovered a motive.

Stay with FOX40 as this story develops.