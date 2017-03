RIVERBANK — Police are asking residents to be on the lookout after some equipment was stolen from the Riverbank Youth Baseball-Softball Association over the weekend.

Someone broke into the RYBSA storage and stole brand new baseball helmets. The helmets had just been purchased by the league for young players to use during games.

The RYBSA is a small league and say the theft is a huge hit that impacts the kids.

Anyone with information is asked to call (209) 869-7162.