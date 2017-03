Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Turnt Up Food Truck rolled onto the lot today to share some of their amazing food. They specialize in fusion tacos, tortas, loaded fries, and more. They will be serving their delicious food at Food Truck Mania this Friday.

More info:

Food Truck Mania

Friday, March 24th

5-8pm

Tahoe Park

Turnt Up Food Truck

TurntUpFoodTruck.com

Facebook: Turnt Up Food Truck

Instagram: @TurntUpFoodTruck