Josh’s Heart Gives Back to Those in Need

Posted 2:28 PM, March 20, 2017, by , Updated at 01:51PM, March 20, 2017


Josh's Heart is an organization formed by Josh's parents Dawn and Don Nahhas.  Josh suffered from alcoholism and was homeless for a time during his life.  Josh's Heart pays tribute to him by giving back to the homeless, who he had a huge heart for.  They will be at Food Truck Mania on Friday accepting donations.  You can donate anything from hygiene products to food and water.  Josh's Heart is a great organization so help them out and donate.

More info:
Josh's Heart
JoshsHeart.org

Food Truck Mania
Friday, March 24th
5-8pm
Tahoe Park