Josh’s Heart Gives Back to Those in Need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Josh's Heart is an organization formed by Josh's parents Dawn and Don Nahhas. Josh suffered from alcoholism and was homeless for a time during his life. Josh's Heart pays tribute to him by giving back to the homeless, who he had a huge heart for. They will be at Food Truck Mania on Friday accepting donations. You can donate anything from hygiene products to food and water. Josh's Heart is a great organization so help them out and donate.

More info:

Josh's Heart

JoshsHeart.org

Food Truck Mania

Friday, March 24th

5-8pm

Tahoe Park