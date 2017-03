Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Live from Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, NASA scientist Nicholeen Viall-kepko explains the Spring Equinox and the upcoming, once in a lifetime solar eclipse.

On Aug. 21 the moon will pass over the sun, offering a spectacular view for everyone, coast to coast, to see. The last time a solar eclipse could be seen all across the country was in 1918.

The best place to see the solar eclipse will be Salem, Oregon, but those in Sacramento will still be able see a partial eclipse. Of course, be sure to only view the event with special sunglasses or a pinhole camera.