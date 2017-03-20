Run to Benefit Animals with ZooZoom

Posted 2:24 PM, March 20, 2017, by , Updated at 02:16PM, March 20, 2017


The Sacramento Zoo is hosting it's 37th Annual ZooZoom event this Sunday.  This fun run has options for everyone from kids to adults.  There is a 5K walk/run, 10K run, and kids' runs for ages 4-12.  All proceeds will go towards animal care and enrichment at the Sacramento Zoo.  It's a good way to get out there and teach kids more about animals and help benefit the animals too.

More info:
ZooZoom
Sunday, March 26th
First race starts at 8am
William Land Park
Register today!
$15-$35
SacramentoZooZoom.com

Sacramento Zoo
3930 West Land Park Drive
(916) 808-5888
SacZoo.org
Facebook: SacZoo
Twitter: SacramentoZoo