Run to Benefit Animals with ZooZoom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sacramento Zoo is hosting it's 37th Annual ZooZoom event this Sunday. This fun run has options for everyone from kids to adults. There is a 5K walk/run, 10K run, and kids' runs for ages 4-12. All proceeds will go towards animal care and enrichment at the Sacramento Zoo. It's a good way to get out there and teach kids more about animals and help benefit the animals too.

More info:

ZooZoom

Sunday, March 26th

First race starts at 8am

William Land Park

Register today!

$15-$35

SacramentoZooZoom.com

Sacramento Zoo

3930 West Land Park Drive

(916) 808-5888

SacZoo.org

Facebook: SacZoo

Twitter: SacramentoZoo