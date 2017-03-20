Run to Benefit Animals with ZooZoom

The Sacramento Zoo is hosting it's 37th Annual ZooZoom event this Sunday. This fun run has options for everyone from kids to adults. There is a 5K walk/run, 10K run, and kids' runs for ages 4-12. All proceeds will go towards animal care and enrichment at the Sacramento Zoo. It's a good way to get out there and teach kids more about animals and help benefit the animals too.
ZooZoom
Sunday, March 26th
First race starts at 8am
William Land Park
Register today!
$15-$35
