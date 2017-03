Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lori models some spring fashion trends picked out by personal stylist Debbie O'Hearn at Krazy Mary's Boutique. If you're looking for new Spring outfits head to Krazy Mary's Boutique to check out their selection. Also, if you're in need of an amazing personal stylist Debbie O'Hearn is ready to style you.

More info:

Krazy Mary's Boutique

3230 Folsom Blvd.

(916) 442-6279

Debbie O'Hearn

(916) 425- 5359

DebbieOHearnStylist.com

Facebook: Debbie O'Hearn Stylist