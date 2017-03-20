Take a Magical Journey with Make-A-Wish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lori headed to the Make-A-Wish Foundation to find out first hand about the magical journey that they take kids on. Every child starts their wish journey with a special gift. The child is given a key and a token good for one wish. The child then chooses four wishes in four different categories. Next, they put a star next to their top wish and roll the paper into a scroll. Finally, the special key is used to enter the wishing tower where the wish is dropped into the wishing well. It's a very magical experience that gives hope to the children.

More info:

Make-A-Wish Foundation

Northeastern CA and Northern NV

2800 Club Center Drive

(916) 437-0206

NECANNV.Wish.org