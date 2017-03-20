Take a Magical Journey with Make-A-Wish

Posted 2:27 PM, March 20, 2017, by , Updated at 02:01PM, March 20, 2017


Lori headed to the Make-A-Wish Foundation to find out first hand about the magical journey that they take kids on.  Every child starts their wish journey with a special gift.  The child is given a key and a token good for one wish.  The child then chooses four wishes in four different categories.  Next, they put a star next to their top wish and roll the paper into a scroll.  Finally, the special key is used to enter the wishing tower where the wish is dropped into the wishing well.  It's a very magical experience that gives hope to the children.

More info:
Make-A-Wish Foundation
Northeastern CA and Northern NV
2800 Club Center Drive
(916) 437-0206
NECANNV.Wish.org