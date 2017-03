AUBURN — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman accused of using fraudulent checks at multiple Auburn businesses.

Detectives say 50-year-old Deborah Wilson got the victim’s account information following a car burglary on Education Street, where the victim’s purse was stolen.

Detectives say Wilson is a transient in the Auburn area, and they found her at a homeless shelter in Auburn.

Wilson was booked into the Auburn Main Jail and her bail is set at $150,000.