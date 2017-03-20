Wrong-Way Driver, Innocent Young Woman Killed in Three-Car Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOLSOM -- On a long, winding stretch of White Rock Road, a pile of twisted metal sat on a grassy embankment, with belongings scattered nearby.

The CHP says Monday morning a 21-year-old woman was driving a black Dodge SUV when a gold Toyota Highlander slammed into her car head on.

The scene of the crash that killed both drivers was disturbing, even to veteran CHP officers.

"I've been a CHP officer for over 16 years and this is one of the worst ones I've seen. It was truly horrible," said CHP Lt. Brandon Straw.

Straw says the crash was horrible and frustrating because it could have been prevented.

"These are the worst types of calls that we get. It's very frustrating and we need to figure out why it happened, why this guy was driving his vehicle like this," Straw said.

The man behind the wheel of the gold SUV has been identified as 41-year-old Christopher Haynes.

Around 8:20 a.m., the CHP got calls about a reckless driver going 80 to 100 mph on Old Placerville Road.

Before officers could get there, the driver slammed into the black SUV head on, then hit a gold Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Camry was the only one to survive.

"Nothing's been ruled out yet, it could have been a medical issue, DUI and drugs have not been ruled out," Straw said.

Investigators are trying to figure out why a man would recklessly speed through these quiet roads, taking his own life and the life of an innocent young woman.

"This could have been avoided, this could have been avoided," Straw said.