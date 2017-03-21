Apple Unveils Special-Edition iPhone 7 in Red

Posted 6:54 AM, March 21, 2017, by , Updated at 06:53AM, March 21, 2017

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) — A surprise new iPhone is here — and it’s red.

Apple unveiled Tuesday a special red version of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, to commemorate the 10-year partnership between the tech giant and Red, an organization that helps fights AIDS. The special edition iPhones, which feature a red aluminum body, will be available in 128GB and 256GB models starting at $749. Customers can buy them in stores and online starting Friday.

Apple unveiled Tuesday a special red version of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, to commemorate the 10-year partnership between the tech giant and Red, an organization that helps fights AIDS.

Apple is the world’s largest corporate donor to the Global Fund to fight AIDS, contributing more than $130 million as part of its partnership with Red.

Apple also announced a new 9.7-inch iPad with a “brighter” Retina display, which will start at $329 for a 32GB model — the company’s lowest price for a new iPad to date. Exactly one year ago, the company released the more advanced iPad Pro for $599.

Apple unveiled Tuesday a special red version of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, to commemorate the 10-year partnership between the tech giant and Red, an organization that helps fights AIDS.

The tech giant on Tuesday also revealed Clips, a new standalone app that creates vidoes to share on social networks like Facebook and Instagram.