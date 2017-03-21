Detectives Arrest Modesto Man in Connection to 2016 Homicide

MODESTO — Detectives arrested a man in connection to a 2016 shooting and high-speed crash homicide case that left a teen dead.

On August 19, about 2:20 a.m., police received reports of gunfire near Prescott Road and West Rumble Road. Shortly after additional calls came in reporting a crash at Prescott and Mt. Vernon.

Officers and first responders found a 1998 Honda Civic with catastrophic damage. During the investigation, officers found the vehicle had been stolen and had been hit by gunfire.

Officers found the driver, a 17-year-old Modesto teen, who had been ejected from the car. First responders tried to save the teen, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. During the teen’s autopsy, officials found that he had a gunshot wound in addition to injuries suffered in the crash.

Detectives served search warrants in Modesto and Manteca. No arrests were made during the search warrants, however, an arrest warrant was also issued for 33-year-old Scott Bates.

On Tuesday, officers saw Bates on McHenry Avenue and took him into custody.