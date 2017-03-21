Local Musician Releases New Single

Local musician Rashaad Carlton is singing his new single "Just Stay with Me." His new music is available on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify and Google Play.
Upcoming Events:
MARCH 25, 2017 - Rashaad Sings the Classics (Jazz Show & B-Day Celebration) (SACRAMENTO, CA)
MARCH 30, 2017 - Rashaad w/ Lecrae (North Highlands, CA)
APRIL 9, 2017 - Rashaad at Women for Equality Rally @ California State Capitol (SACRAMENTO, CA)
APRIL 27, 2017 - Rashaad Interview on 102.3 FM KCAA (SAN BERNADINO)
MAY 5, 2017 - Rashaad @ San Manuel Event Center (HIGHLAND, CA)
MAY 6, 2017 - Rashaad w/ Music Legends LIVE! @ California Performing Arts Center (ONTARIO, CA)
MAY 27, 2017 - Rashaad at The Northern California Entertainers Awards @ The Crest Theater (SACRAMENTO, CA)
AUG 12, 2017 - Rashaad @ Hayward City Hall Rotunda (HAYWARD, CA)