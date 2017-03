Meet Pepper!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Front Street Animal Shelter brought by Pepper, a 3-year-old female terrier mix. Pepper was very well behaved before and during the show. Lori just may have fallen in love with this cute girl. If you're looking for a new furr-ever friend check out Front Street Animal Shelter. They will also be out at Food Truck Mania in Tahoe Park running the beer gardens. All beer and wine proceeds will benefit the shelter.

More info:

Front Street Animal Shelter

2127 Front Street, Sacramento, CA, 95818

(916) 808-7387

FrontStreetShelter.org

Facebook: FrontStreetAnimalShelter

Twitter: @FrontStreetLife