Missing Chicago Teen Found Safe after Family Says She Was Sexually Assaulted on Facebook Live

CHICAGO – A Chicago police spokesman has confirmed that missing 15-year-old Deahvion Austin has been found safe after her family says she was sexually assaulted on Facebook Live.

Anthony Guglielmi tweeted the update, saying: “Deahvion Austin was found by the 10th district officers. She is now at the Area with her mother and detectives are conducting interviews.”

LOCATED: Deahvion Austin was found by 10th district officers. She is now at the Area with her mother & detectives are conducting interviews. https://t.co/1UEAiL0JYn — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) March 21, 2017

Family members and friends who reported she was missing say they saw the 15-year-old on a video being sexually assaulted by several boys.

“I just want her home,” her mother Stacey Elkins said Monday. “I just want to make sure she’s OK cause I know she’s probably scared and embarrassed. I just want her back home.”

The Lane Tech High School freshman, who is also known as Mya, left home going to the store Sunday afternoon.

Monday morning, Elkins worry turned to fear for her daughter’s safety after Deahvion’s uncle called to tell her Deahvion was the subject of a Facebook Live video. On it, Elkins believes her daughter was being sexually assaulted.

Facebook has since taken down the video, but Elkins showed WGN News four screens grabs that are too graphic for TV. She also showed them to police superintendent Eddie Johnson as he was leaving a press conference at the 10th district.

“What’s even more disturbing, more than the fact that they did this, there were so many people that saw this and they didn’t pick up the phone and dial 911,” Johnson told WGN. “That’s just not right and (we’re) working on it and try to bring it to a successful resolution.”

Detectives are now trying to track down the owner of the Facebook page and the others in the video. Deahvion has disappeared once before but her mother says she was found later that day in a neighborhood park.