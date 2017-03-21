More Snow Expected to Fall in Sierra This Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DONNER SUMMIT -- More snow is expected in the Sierra before the week is over. But in some parts, more than 30 feet of snow has already piled up. Some of those who live near Donner Summit are getting tired of it.

"This year was tough because it came all at once in big storms," said Brian Cary, who lives in the Serene Lakes neighborhood full-time.

After all the snow fall this past winter he's glad it's finally spring.

"Luckily we get more sun, longer sun, higher sun, so when we get a storm dumps 10-15 inches it melts pretty quick," he said.

While Cary kept a path to his front door clear, some of his neighbors haven't been so lucky.

"You can't even get in [that house next door. The front door is] right underneath that arched window," Cary said about a nearby cabin.

The owners of that cabin live in Oakland and haven't been back since December. When they messaged Cary their friends were coming up to use the cabin last week, he had to send them the bad news. No one was getting inside that cabin.

"Nobody comes and takes care of it, then it gets hard, next storm comes in and it just builds on top of it," Cary said.

"We might as well be in Siberia," said Midge Piland, who lives across Donner Summit Road from Donner Ski Ranch, near Sugar Bowl's Judah Lodge.

Originally she told FOX40 she tried to keep a path to her front door.

"We would get four people over here and we would dig it out, that night it would just snow again. I mean it snowed every single day, it just kept coming and coming, to where this last bit of snow it was like, OK we just let it go."

Now visitors must climb a 20-foot wall of snow to get to Piland's house. Piland said she even had to use a ladder to get to her home at one point in time. The snow around her home may not melt for months.