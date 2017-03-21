National Weather Service Issues Tornado Warning for Stanislaus County

STANISLAUS COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for central Stanislaus County.
Locations impacted include Oakdale, Waterford, East Oakdale, Eugene and Hickman.
Funnel clouds have been seen in that area, meteorologists said.
Around 1 p.m. the storm moved past Turlock, Denair and Keyes.
Around 12:45 p.m. the Doppler radar indicated a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado. Winds are traveling at 20 mph and hail is expected to fall in the area as well.
This warning is in place until 2 p.m.