SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Republic FC has canceled Wednesday’s friendly match against the San Jose Earthquakes after heavy rains flooded the pitch at Papa Murphy’s Park.

Season ticket holders will be given tickets to a future friendly match. Single game ticket holders will be given a refund through Ticketmaster.

In just 30 minutes Tuesday, heavy downpours brought over half an inch of rain to the Sacramento area.

The Republic FC’s next home match will be April 1, against the Orange County SC.