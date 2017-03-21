Mae and Simone are talking with Jussie Smollett (Jamal) about the upcoming spring premiere of "Empire." Cookie and Lucious will clash in their biggest battle to date.
Spring Premiere of ‘Empire’
-
All-New Fall Finale of ‘Empire’
-
Trump Trashes Arnold Schwarzenegger for ‘Apprentice’ Ratings
-
‘Mythbusters: The Search’ Premieres Saturday
-
Empire Neighborhood Devastated by Boy’s Death in Apartment Fire
-
Some Sacramento Schools Closed Amid Power Outages
-
-
‘Underground’ Makes Its Way Back to WGN
-
Cooking with a Local MasterChef Junior Contestant
-
Little Caesars Founder Dies at 87
-
Alleviate Aches and Pains with Spring Thing
-
All-New Series ‘APB’ Airs Tonight
-
-
‘The Mick’ Premieres on FOX
-
Rick’s Dessert Diner Prepares a Yule Log
-
‘A Dog’s Purpose’ Premiere Canceled after Video Leaks