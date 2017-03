Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jermaine Boddie of Team Boddie Racing shows off his custom 1963 Chevy Nova drag car. He will be racing his car this Saturday at Imports vs. Domestics at the Sacramento Raceway. Experience some of the most powerful cars around go head-to-head at the Sacramento Raceway.

More info:

Team Boddie Racing

Imports vs. Domestics

Saturday, 9-10pm

Sacramento Raceway

TeamBoddie.com