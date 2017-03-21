Two People Arrested in Sacramento Surf Motel Homicide

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department has arrested two individuals for the March 19 homicide at the Surf Motel located on Auburn Boulevard.

Rebecca Temme, 35, and 35-year-old James Baca were both arrested Monday night for robbery, murder and violation of parole.

During their investigation, authorities found that Temme and Baca had stolen the victim’s car. They were located in the vehicle in Menlo Park and proceeded to lead officers on a high-speed pursuit.

The suspects were caught by authorities after crashing the vehicle and attempting to flee on foot.

The victim, 53-year-old Leonora Montoya, was found in the motel shot to death after someone nearby reported gunshots at the location.

Investigators believe there may have been prior animosity between Montoya and those arrested for her robbery and murder.

Baca and Temme will remain in Sacramento County Main Jail until their upcoming court date scheduled for March 22.

