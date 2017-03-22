Authorities Search for Suspect in Fatal Foothill Farms Stabbing

FOOTHILL FARMS — Authorities are looking for a suspect described as a Hispanic man in his 30s after a fatal stabbing in Foothill Farms Tuesday night.

Just after 8 p.m. a fight was reported between two men in the area of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street.

When deputies arrived on the scene, no one was located.

About 20 minutes later a man in his 30s suffering from multiple stab wounds arrived to the hospital. He died from his injuries a few hours later.

Witnesses confirmed the now deceased man was involved in the fight on Jackson Street.

Anyone with information regarding the fight or the suspect is asked to call (916) 874-5115.