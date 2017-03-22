Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Executive chef Sheamus Feeley is in the kitchen with Paul bonding over food art of cooking. He has brought the Barnes & Noble Kitchen menu to life with a combination of foods he loves – from the popular avocado and scrambled egg toast (a breakfast dish he prepares on weekends for his son), to the hummus plate, which he says is "more about tahini than chickpeas, making it creamy and unctuous," to the "craveable" brisket burger that he describes as "soul-satisfying and enriching."