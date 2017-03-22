Defend Your Home Against Pet Shedding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tyson Walters, founder and CEO of Shed Defender, talks about his one of kind product. The Shed Defender is a spandex onesie for dogs that is designed to catch shedding hair. It's perfect for preventing shedding in your home or car. It comes in sizes for every dog and you can even select from a variety of colors. The unique design is easy to put on and take off and features a zipper for when the dog has to do their business. Get your own Shed Defender for 20% off by using promo code Fox40 at checkout.

More info:

Shed Defender

ShedDefender.com

Facebook: ShedDefender

Twitter: @ShedDefender