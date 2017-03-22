Fair Oaks Neighborhood Rattled after Car Slams Through Fence, SMUD Power Box and Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIR OAKS -- Steve Volk said he woke up Wednesday morning after a sudden jolt.

"I don't know. We may have a minor earthquake or something?" Volk said.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 8:30 a.m., a woman driving along Rimwood Drive slipped on the road and her tire popped.

Before she knew it, her car spun out of control, went through a neighbor's wooden fence, mowed over a lawn, toppled over a SMUD power box, and slammed into Volk's home.

"The car can be fixed, the junk, the fence could be fixed. The house will be repaired," Volk, 91, told FOX40. "As long as the lady wasn't hurt that's the main thing."

The damage on his home is quite extensive. The car hit the side of this home so hard, the brick wall started to lean. The garage door will no longer open.

This is a tough situation where many would typically be frustrated. But the navy veteran says 38 months in the South Pacific trained him to stay calm, cool, and collected.

"I've been through worse than this. Oh, this is minor," Volk said.

No one was injured in the accident. The electricity to the neighborhood had to be shut off until early Wednesday afternoon.