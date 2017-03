ROSEVILLE — A box truck hit the back of a semi-truck in Roseville on Wednesday afternoon, trapping the driver of the box truck when the two vehicles stuck together.

The Roseville Fire Department and a towing company were called to the scene. The towing company was able to lift the big rig up, which allowed fire crews to pull the box truck back.

Firefighters were then able to get the driver of the box truck out. He was transported to Sutter Roseville hospital.