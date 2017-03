MATHER FIELD — An elite French Air Force group will be joining the California Capital Airshow this year.

“Patrouille de France” will do a special performance on Saturday, April 15, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the United States entering World War I.

April 15 is the only West Coast performance the group will be do, out of an eight-city U.S. tour.

Tickets are available to Airshow Insiders only. More information, including how to become an Airshow Insider, can be found here.