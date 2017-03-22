Google Guide to March Madness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Millions of Americans have caught March Madness fever as the 2017 Men's NCAA Division I Tournament goes into its final rounds. With the brackets narrowed down to the Sweet Sixteen, let Google answer all your questions and provide you with all the information you need to be an expert during the tournament. Google can be your guide to what fans are searching about the final teams battling for basketball glory. Google Sports Trends Expert Daniel Sierberg has the info for Paul and Simone.